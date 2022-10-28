Ziker Cleaners opens new Elkhart location

ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Ziker Cleaners on Wednesday part of the company's grand opening at its newest location, 2010 Cassopolis St., Suite 700, Elkhart.
Ziker unveiled the newest technology to hit the dry cleaning industry — the 24/7 drop off and pickup kiosk — at the new location.
“I am really excited to get the feedback from our Elkhart area customers and the community regarding our newest location and our newest technology," David Ziker said. "Now customers can pick up and drop off their dry cleaning and laundry on their schedule, 24/7, not ours."
Ziker Cleaners is a third generation, 105-year-old, family-owned and -operated dry cleaning and laundry business that has served the Elkhart community for over 70 years.
