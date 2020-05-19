ELKHART — William Lee (Bill) Kidder, 87, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Feb. 2, 1933, to John and Adah (Newcomer) Kidder.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Deborah Kidder Meeham, and two sons, John (Jack) (Karen) Kidder and William (Doug) Kidder. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jane F. Kidder; one daughter, Kathy Kidder Ballge, two brothers, Thomas and John (Jack) Kidder; and one sister, Mary Wall.
Bill retired from Harold Ziegler Ford after a lifetime of service as a mechanic. He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War, a lifetime member of Bethel United Methodist Church, a 40-year member of AA and speaker for AA at Serenity Hall.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the 5 p.m. private funeral service at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home. The Rev. Keith McFarren will be officiating.
The family asked no flowers and please make memorial contributions to AA Serenity Hall.
