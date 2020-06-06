ELKHART — Welch Packaging, a multi-site family-owned business concentrated in the Midwest, has acquired Excel Display and Packaging, a supplier of retail packaging, displays, and food packaging along with digital print capabilities located in Aurora, Illinois.
Excel was formerly a unit of Georgia-Pacific. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Excel’s product offerings include corrugated boxes, displays and design services as well as digital print expertise. Acquiring Excel expands the Welch Packaging capacity and capabilities in the greater Chicago area. Welch has had operations in the Chicago area since 1994.
With operations already located in six Midwestern states, this acquisition reinforces Welch’s commitment to serve new customers and expand its cause with new associates.
“Excel has a solid reputation with customers as a provider of retail packaging, displays and food packaging to some of the most iconic brands in their respective categories. In addition, Excel brings digital print capability and expertise to the Welch family of businesses,” stated Scott Welch, CEO of Welch Packaging. “It is exciting to bring purpose to our new associates’ work lives and to provide the ultimate corrugated experience to our new customers.”
“Making a difference for our customers, our associates and our communities is what Welch Packaging is all about. We look forward to partnering with Excel to extend this vision to each of these constituencies,” he said.
Founded in 1985 as Elkhart Container, Welch Packaging is headquartered in Elkhart, serving customers from 16 businesses and two distribution centers with nearly 1,200 associates.
