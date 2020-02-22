ELKHART — Welch Packaging announces their acquisition of PAX Corrugated Products, based in Lebanon, Ohio, from Georgia-Pacific.
PAX Corrugated Products was co-founded in 1991 by Stan Bernard and Jim Cory. The corrugated manufacturer was immediately focused on providing fast service to its local customers. Today, PAX has a dedicated workforce with many associates that have over 20 years of service. That experience has led to industry best capabilities in box making. Their competence in digital printing, unique flat-bed die-cutting abilities, and four-color small box capabilities has helped them grow to become a leader in food, pharmaceutical, and automotive packaging markets in the Cincinnati area, a release from Welch said.
“We are thrilled to be trusted by Georgia-Pacific to continue the rich history started by Stan Bernard and Jim Cory,” CEO Scott Welch said.
Welch Packaging, which started with just four associates, has spent the last 35 years focused making a difference in their customers’ business, their associates lives, and the community.
PAX is the perfect fit for Welch Packaging. Its location, product offerings, and dedicated workforce reflect what Welch looks for when seeking out new relationships.
“PAX has experienced people with great skill sets,” Welch said. “Their package engineering team is outstanding.”
The PAX location is strategic for Welch as its location can quickly support four of Welch Packaging’s other manufacturing centers.
“If a customer has an emergency order, we can shift work to other locations to accommodate that order,” Welch said about Welch’s operating footprint. “Having PAX on board will drastically improve those capabilities for our Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky customers.”
