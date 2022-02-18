Newly appointed commissioner Bert Weaver set his sights on community development and camaraderie among officials and community members when planning his upcoming term.
Weaver was appointed in early 2022 by a Republican caucus to fill the former commissioner Mark Timmons’ vacancy on the commission. Weaver previously served as a commissioner from 2012 to 2016. Weaver recently retired from Mid State Mortgage, Insurance and Realty, which he states will provide him with the time and ability to cover matters that the other commissioners may not be able to handle.
“I have the time and ability to service some things. If things come up or are needed, I will be available. The other two gentlemen have full-time commitments elsewhere,” said Weaver. “At this point, that’s a big thing in my opinion that I will be available for that. It’s sometimes emergencies or appointments that Mr. Brewer or Mr. Uitts wouldn’t be able to attend.”
Weaver expressed that Clinton County’s commissioners are in a position where nothing needs changed or altered immediately. Weaver stated that there will likely be new projects surfacing in the future.
“I don’t know if there’s any changes at this time because I haven’t been involved for the last four or five years. At this point, I’m going to have to kinda get my feet wet again to determine some of the things going on,” said Weaver.
Weaver strives to utilize his background in finance, realty and development to assess the issues presented to the commissioners. As well, Weaver served as a high-ranking businessman at a national bank that spanned over 22 states. He stated that his experiences with the bank granted him the skills to communicate with businessmen across all ranks.
“I’m looking forward to hopefully developing the community a little bit more and maybe increasing our income through our tax base that we have,” said Weaver. “I look forward to trying to get some additional development for our community. I think I will be a good resource to be a liaison between the city and the county.”
During his previous term as commissioner, Weaver led the charge in bringing Con Agra to the county. According to Weaver, the negotiations were complex as the company was also entertaining negotiations with Boone County. However, through the work of the commissioners, the Con Agra agreed to move into Clinton County.
Weaver also led the charge in negotiating the opening of the Indiana University Hospital in the county. According to Weaver, the commissioners negotiated with St. Vincent before they turned to purchase the IU Hospital. The commissioners also worked on housing development, which is currently one of the main projects of the county.
“We made a different change in the direction of Parkview and now Parkview is financially standing on its own and is no longer a drain on the county. It’s being successful in housing for people who need housing there,” said Weaver. “That was an exceptional one.”
Weaver has been asked to join the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) board and the County Corrections Board. Weaver stated that he is already committed to the LEPC board and will likely sit on the County Corrections Board as well. Other boards that Timmons presided on have yet to contact Weaver about his position.
Currently, Weaver is occupying the rest of Timmons’ term, which is scheduled to end in 2 years and 10 months. Depending on how the term progresses, Weaver expressed that he may debate reelection.
“That’s so far away that I haven’t even thought about it to be honest,” said Weaver. “I’m looking forward to the next couple of years to get my feet back into the operation and make that decision when it gets a lot closer.”
The most important factor for his term with the commissioners is aiding the people in the county. Weaver stated that the staff and community members have his full support in every situation, and he will strive to solve any issues presented to him.
“I enjoyed the camaraderie that the county has in working with the staff and the people,” said Weaver. “We have a lot of good players in various positions in the county, and I look forward to helping and supporting them with their issues.”
