ELKHART — Wait Industries LLC, a private capital investment vehicle focused on the manufacturing space, announced it has commissioned a new tube laser in its Elkhart plant.
The new tube laser is capable of handling pipe sizes up to 9 inches round and square tubing more than 6¼ inches per side.
Its commissioning is part of a $3 million investment in Wait Industries to better serve the Elkhart community, the company said.
The installation of the tube laser will allow Wait Industries to more efficiently process tube-based products for existing customers and utilize the unique capabilities of the tube laser to drive new designs that with both reduce costs for customers and improve their products.
Wait Industries was founded in 2017 for the purpose of acquiring manufacturing assets. Based in Granger, the company is led by Doug Wait.
