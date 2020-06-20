ELKHART — VersaTube Building Systems, a Collierville, Tennessee-based maker of do-it-yourself steel building kits, has announced the opening of a manufacturing plant in Elkhart.
The move marks an exciting time of growth for the company that has seen a significant increase in business over the past few years, according to co-owner and vice president Bruce Ostrander.
The new plant opened for business in May at 3507 Cooper Drive on the city’s northeast side.
“We are thrilled to expand our business to Elkhart, Indiana,” Ostrander said. “Establishing our roots in Elkhart was an easy decision for us to make. Not only is it a thriving manufacturing hub and the RV Capital of the World, but Elkhart offers an experienced workforce pool and puts us in closer proximity to the four major Menards Distribution Centers, giving us the opportunity to reduce lead and delivery times. We are proud of our new facility and look forward to building a strong, lasting presence within the community of Elkhart.”
The 22,000 square foot plant will use new equipment from Elkhart-based businesses to manufacture in-demand steel building products, including carports, garages and RV covers.
Twenty employees work at the plant, but this number is expected to grow as additional manufacturing projects are assigned, the company said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.