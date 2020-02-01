GOSHEN — The Old Bag Factory is home to several independent businesses, and now two of them are restaurants.
Down Under Subs & Smoothies opened in May in the Down Under level of the century-old building. The restaurant serves subs made to order with fresh baked bread and top-quality ingredients, and also serves homemade soups, salads, grilled sliders and smoothies, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
El Zocalo Restaurant is located on the first floor and opened for business on Jan. 17. The menu includes traditional Mexican dishes like tacos, fajitas and quesadillas. It opens at 9 a.m., serving breakfast, lunch and staying open late for dinner on Fridays and Saturdays.
The Old Bag Factory is at 1100 N. Chicago Ave.
