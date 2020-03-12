1) Avoid close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, stay home to protect others from getting sick too. If students are sick please keep them home. Students should not return to school until they are fever and symptom free for 24 hours.
2) Clean hands. Washing your hands often will help protect you from germs. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
3) Cover your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing. The best thing to do is to cough/sneeze into your elbow. Second best is to cover the mouth and nose area with a tissue and then throw the tissue away.
4) Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth. Germs are often spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches his or her eyes, nose, or mouth.
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
