ELKHART — INOVA Federal recently received the Governor’s Half Century Business Award recognizing the company’s longstanding service in the community.
“Running a successful business does not come easy. It takes hard work, perseverance and even a bit of luck to make it happen,” state Rep. Doug Miller, R-Elkhart, said. “INOVA Federal has served our friends and neighbors for over seven decades, and I want to congratulate everyone who helped make this accomplishment a reality.”
According to Miller, INOVA Federal in Elkhart was recognized for remaining in operation for 78 consecutive years in Indiana and demonstrating a commitment to serving the community.
The 76 Indiana companies and organizations honored with the Governor’s Century or Half Century Business awards will be invited to participate in the 2021 ceremony, with this year’s spring ceremony canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
More than 1,560 Hoosier businesses have been recognized during award’s 29-year history.
