The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld an Elkhart man's 20-year sentence after a jury convicted him of rape in 2019.
Terry Garber Jr., 34, was convicted in December of rape as a Level 3 felony and two counts of battery on a person under age 14, a Level 6 felony. He was sentenced in January to a total of 20 years in prison on the three counts, with two years suspended.
He was accused of forcing his way into a woman's apartment and pinning her against a wall on Feb. 14, 2019. He had been allowed to come into her home earlier that evening but was told he couldn't stay the night, so he left.
The woman's three children were in the same room, screaming, when he returned and attacked her. They ranged in age from 11 months to seven years.
Garber struck one of the children in the crotch and spanked another repeatedly on his bare buttocks. The woman kicked Garber and was able to collect her children, escape and dial 911.
He grabbed her hair and tried to drag her away as she tried to flee to a neighbor's apartment. She was able to get through the door when a neighbor came out and pinned Garber.
Garber was charged in March and tried in December. He later argued to the Indiana Court of Appeals that his sentence was too harsh.
He was given the maximum sentence for a Level 3 felony, 16 years, and near the maximum for a Level 6 felony, at two years each.
He also argued that certain testimony should not have been allowed at trial.
That included testimony from the neighbor, the victim's boyfriend and an Elkhart Police officer who responded to the call, who all related statements she made about the incident. It also includes testimony from a doctor who examined her.
The appellate justices ruled that the testimony about the woman's statements was admissible, because much of it was about "excited utterances" she made soon after the incident. They also determined that general observations from the doctor about the honesty of her patients was allowable, though it came close to crossing a line.
The judges also deemed Garber's sentence to be appropriate, given what they called the egregious nature of the actions he was convicted of taking. They also pointed to his past convictions and noted that his crimes are becoming more serious.
