Sophomore Titus Rodgers scored 26 points and teammate Brackton Miller added 19, as Elkhart Memorial pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Mishawaka, 74-62, in non-conference boys basketball action on Tuesday.
The Chargers, now 2-0 on the year, outscored Mishawaka 27-18 in the fourth quarter to finally take control of the game.
Malachi Emmons added 12 points for Memorial, while freshman Damarion Anderson grabbed 11 rebounds. The Chargers were 28-48 from the field, including a 23-35 mark from inside the arc.
Trent Johnson scored 20 points to pace Mishawaka.
• PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 62, ECA 60: Despite outscoring the unbeaten Panthers 23-15 in the fourth quarter, the Eagles fell just short of the upset.
Luke Burns led a balanced ECA attack with 14 points, while Bryce Coursen added 13 and Matthew Elmrick chipped in 11.
Elijah Malone scored 22 points and grabbed 11 boards to pace No. 6 (Class 2A) Prairie Heights (5-0), while Mike Perkins had 19.
• FAIRFIELD 33, LAKELAND 30: Randy DeShone earned his first victory as the Falcons' head coach, as Fairfield outscored the Lakers 10-6 in the fourth quarter to earn the come-from-behind win.
Senior Nolin Sharick had a strong game for Fairfield, finishing with 14 points, three assists and two steals. Brayden Bontrager finished with 14 for Lakeland.
Fairfield is now 1-1 in the Northeast Corner Conferece.
PENN 72, SB CLAY 59: The Kingsmen outscored Clay 19-9 in the fourth quarter and pulled away for the Northern Indiana Conference victory.
Derek Derda led four Kingsmen in double figures with 20 points, while Markus Burton and Carter Hickey scored 16 points apiece and teammate Tobias Patton finished with 14 points.
ELKHART MEMORIAL 74, MISHAWAKA 62
MEMORIAL: D'Arjon Lewis 5, Brackton Miller 19, Rodney Gates 0, Lashawn Brown 0, Titus Rodgers 26, Damarion Anderson 6, Malachi Emmons 12, Brandon Brooks 6. Totals: 28-48 13-23 74.
MISHAWAKA: Raheem Braiton 6, Latrell Franklin 7, Trent Jonson 20, Donovan Snyder 8, Madduc Yohe 4, Brendan Williams 1, DaVonn Parker 0, Nick Hoopingarner 7, Alex Boggs 9. Totals 23 13-22 62.
Memorial`18`11`18`17`—`74
Mishawaka`17`12`15`18`—`62
3-point goals: Memorial (5) – Miller 4, Rodgers; Mishawaka (3) – Snyder 2, Johnson. Total fouls: Mishawaka 24, Memorial 21. Fouled out: Brooks, Franklin. Turnovers: Memorial 22, Mishawaka 16. Rebounds: Memorial (36) – Anderson 11, Brooks 10; Mishawaka (24) – Johnson 6. Records: Memorial 3-0, Mishawaka 0-2.
PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 62, ELKHART CHRISTIAN 60
ECA: Luke Burns 14, Bryce Coursen 13, Matthew Elmerick 11, Matt Burns 9, Noah Hunt 4, Bryce Schrock 3, Seth Jachimiak 2, Charlie Maxwell 2, Aaron Buckles 2, Josh Bevier 0. Totals 19 15-19 60.
PRAIRIE HEIGHTS: Malone 22, Perkins 19, Bachelor 11, Nott 6, Hoover 2, Culler 2, Troyer 0. Totals: 18 20-32 62.
ECA`8`14`14`23`—`60
Prairie Heights`15`15`17`15`—`62
3-point goals: ECA (7) – Coursen 3, Elmerick 2, M. Burns, Schrock; Prairie Heights (6) – Perkins 3, Bachelor 2, Malone. Total fouls: ECA 21, Prairie Heights 18. Fouled out: L. Burns. Turnovers: ECA 12, Prairie Heights 14. Rebounds: Prairie Heights (23) – Malone 11, ECA (16) – Hunt 4. Records: Prairie Heights 5-0, ECA 1-3.
FAIRFIELD 33, LAKELAND 30
LAKELAND: Mason Douglas 4, Bracey Shepherd 2, Colton Isaacs 5, Brayden Bontrager 14, Clinton Bowers 0, Brayden Yoder 5, Carson Aldrich 0. Totals: 8 11-17 30.
FAIRFIELD: Dalton Cripe 4, Riley Behles 3, Nolin Sharick 14, Cade Gall 6, Bryce Willard 3, Owen Miller 3, Holdon Blosser 0, Justin Bontrager 0, Bryce Hunsberger 0. Totals: 11 8-12 33.
Lakeland`6`11`7`6`—30
Fairfield`14`5`4`10`—`33
3-point goals: Lakeland (1) – Isaacs; Fairfield (3) – Sharick, Gall, Willard. Total fouls: Lakeland 20, Fairfield 17. Turnovers: Fairfield 14, Lakeland 10. Records: Fairfield 1-3 (1-1 NECC), Lakeland 1-2 (1-1).
PENN 72, SB CLAY 59
PENN: Carter Hickey 16, Markus Burton 16, Joe Smith 5, Jayden Doster 0, Evan Groves 0, Derek Derda 20, Tobias Patton 14, Casey Shultz 1.
CLAY: Allen 9, Johnson 12, Love 0, Wade 5, Gregory 3, Horton 0, Hunt 8, Jones 3, Neal 7, Black 0, Kranke 12.
Penn`16`24`13`19`—`72
Clay`15`18`17`9`—`59
3-point goals: Penn (6) – Hickey 3, Smith, Derda, Patton; Clay (6) – Kranke 2, Allen, Wade, Gregory, Hunt. Total fouls: Penn 16, Clay 16. Record: Penn 1-2 (1-0 NIC).
