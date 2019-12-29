MISHAWAKA — Al Rhodes’ Penn Kingsmen provided their coach an extra reason to celebrate on an already celebration-worthy day, while his Elkhart Memorial counterpart provided an expeditious way to get on with it.
With Penn draining a head-spinning 13-of-20 on 3-pointers and looking likewise sharp in a variety of other ways – and with Crimson Charger coach Kyle Sears never once calling a timeout amid the carnage – the Kingsmen stormed to a 90-57 boys basketball victory Saturday night at The Palace.
Afterwards, Rhodes sat with wife Kathy and soaked in the win, and more. It was her birthday, and their anniversary.
“I’ve been very proud of this team, because we’ve gotten better each game,” Rhodes said. “Our half-court defense was very good tonight. We helped each other, we tried to take charges instead of just blocking shots. We challenged much better than we have other games. We’ve got a long way to go, but I’ve been pleased that we’ve made progress each game.”
Penn improved to 4-3 with its fourth win its last five outings – the exception an overtime loss at 6-1 Michigan City – while Memorial fell to 4-4 with its fourth loss in its last five.
Senior Evan Groves led all scorers and five Kingsmen in double figures with 18 points.
Senior Derek Derda added 17 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, junior Jayden Doster 15 points off the bench, senior Carter Hickey 14 points and senior Tobias Patton 10 points.
Groves swished 4-of-4 from 3-point range. Hickey added 4-of-7, while Doster converted 3-of-4 after entering the night at 0-of-3 on the season.
“We played great together,” said Hickey, who battled through the flu, according to his coach. “I thought we got a lot of open shots because we have a lot of good distributors, and we just knocked ’em down.”
Shooting was overwhelmingly the difference on a night that rebounding was relatively even, turnovers were nearly even and shot attempts of each type were eerily even.
Penn’s 13-of-20 outside the arc was countered by the Chargers’ 4-of-21. The Kingsmen hit 33-of-62 from the field overall to the Chargers’ 24-of-62, and 11-of-13 free throws to the guests’ 5-of-13.
“They’re a potential sectional opponent, so we’ll have to look at this tape, even though I’d rather burn the tape,” Sears said, still managing to smile afterwards.
Memorial gave up 14 straight points to fall into a 14-2 hole just four minutes into the game.
The Chargers rallied to within 18-13 by scoring the last six points of the first quarter, but Penn outscored Memorial 24-6 in the second period to effectively ice the outcome.
The Kingsmen led by as many as 35 points in the second half and never by fewer than 20.
Through it all, a Charger timeout never arrived.
It was a tactic that Memorial’s coach said he’d never tried before in the face of a large deficit.
“I wanted our guys to kind of learn to play through it a little bit,” Sears explained. “I probably should’ve taken one in hindsight, and that’s on me, but I was trying to help them along in a different way. I was hoping they could kind of band together as a group, wanted to see if it would motivate them. Unfortunately that didn’t work, but you gotta try things, and I’d rather try it now than later.”
Junior D’Arjon Lewis paced the Chargers with 15 points, five assists and four steals, while senior Brandon Brooks swatted away five Penn shots to go with eight rebounds.
Nonetheless, Memorial suffered its most lopsided loss in almost seven years to the day. The Chargers fell 92-52 to Marian on Dec. 29, 2012.
The Kingsmen scored their second-most points in the last five seasons, their most coming during a 95-67 win last winter over Northridge.
Each team is now off for nearly two weeks before returning to action Jan. 10.
For Penn, that will begin a stretch of six games in 15 days, while for Memorial it’ll start a string of six in 12.
“I don’t know if it’s the post-Christmas blues or what, but we struggled shooting the ball tonight even though we had some good looks,” Sears said, “and we struggled to stay in front of the basketball. We’ll have to shore that up. The good news is we’ve got some time to do that.”
PENN 90, ELKHART MEMORIAL 57
MEMORIAL: Brandon Brooks 2-5 0-0 4, Malachi Emmons 4-8 1-3 9, Brackton Miller 4-15 1-2 12, Titus Rodgers 1-4 1-2 4, D’Arjon Lewis 7-15 1-2 15, Damarion Anderson 3-7 0-1 6, Collin Baer 2-4 0-0 4, Rodney Gates 0-0 1-2 1, Erick Nocentelli 1-3 0-1 2, Jacob Marley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 24-62 (.387) 5-13 (.385) 57.
PENN: Tobias Patton 4-8 0-1 10, Derek Derda 8-11 1-1 17, Evan Groves 7-9 0-0 18, Carter Hickey 4-9 2-2 14, Markus Burton 4-8 0-0 8, Joe Smith 0-3 6-6 6, Jayden Doster 5-7 2-3 15, Casey Shultz 0-2 0-0 0, Caleb Fischer 0-1 0-0 0, Gabe Gatte 1-1 0-0 2, Seamus Penney 0-1 0-0 0, Cole Wojciechowski 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 33-62 (.532) 11-13 (.846) 57.
Memorial`13`6`17`21`—`57
Penn`18`24`25`23`–`90
3-point goals: Memorial (4-21) — Miller 3-12, Rodgers 1-2; Penn (13-20) — Groves 4-4, Hickey 4-7, Doster 3-4, Patton 2-3. Rebounds: Memorial (32) — Brooks 8, Lewis 7, Anderson 7. Penn (38) — Derda 11, Patton 6. Assists: Memorial (9) — Lewis 5; Penn (19) — Groves 4, Hickey 4, Burton 4, Smith 4. Steals: Memorial (8) — Lewis 4; Penn (9) — Patton 2, Burton 2. Total fouls: Memorial 14, Penn 13. Technical — Rodgers. Turnovers: Memorial 15, Penn 13. Records: Memorial 4-4, Penn 4-3.
Next: Plymouth vs. Memorial at North Side Gym, Penn at SB Adams, both Friday, Jan. 10.
JV: Penn 64, Memorial 47. Top scorers: Penn — Cole Wojciechowski 14, Seamus Penney 14, Mason Wilson 10; Memorial — Jacob Marley 18, Erick Nocentelli 10.
