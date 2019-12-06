The farewell tour for the Elkhart Memorial and Elkhart Central athletic teams will continue this winter, with a game featuring the girls basketball teams and a match between the school’s wresting teams.
Then this spring, there will be games and matches featuring baseball, softball, girls tennis, boys golf, unified track, and boys and girls track.
So why does Friday’s boys basketball game between the rivals at North Side Gym feel so important to the city.
Over 9,000 fans jammed their way into Rice Field in August to see the final Mangy Lion football game, which was won by Elkhart Central 41-21. It was a great atmosphere with fans on both sides enjoying the sunshine and cheering hard for their respective teams.
On Friday, the John Longfellow Trophy will be up for grabs as Memorial coach Kyle Sears and Central’s Scott Sekal will match wits to try and win the final regularly scheduled basketball game between the two rivals.
By the way, Memorial holds a 25-22 lead in the battle for the Longfellow.
While North Side Gym ranks as the seventh biggest high school gym in the country (7,373), it won’t hold the same number of fans as Rice Field.
But that shouldn’t matter.
Let’s try and pack North Side Gym ... let’s see if we can make Memorial athletic director Jacquie Rost and Central’s Brian Buckley open all the curtains at the Old Barn for the final game between the city rivals.
As I’ve written before, I once sat way up in the north crow’s nest for the regional title game in 1982 between Memorial and eventual state champion Plymouth. It was stuffy and crowded and there was nowhere else in the world my friends and I wanted to be that night.
And the view was amazing.
Think about it Elkhart fans, unless the teams draw each other in the sectional, this will be the final time the red and blue will face off on the basketball court.
At the start of next season, it will be the Elkhart High Lions in blue and gold taking the floor at North Side.
For some, it will be like old times. One school representing the city of Elkhart, just like it was for so many years.
But for most, it will take some time to get used to. No Chargers. No Blue Blazers.
The Lions.
Sears has both played in (at Memorial) and coached in the rivalry, so he has pretty good idea of what to expect on Friday.
“The emotion of the game is just crazy,’’ Sears said shaking his head after his team’s opening-season win over Elkhart Christian on Tuesday. “My first goal is to try and keep our players emotions in check ... not let them get too hyped up and trying to do too much. We only have a few guys that played last year and have been through it, so hopefully they can try to explain to our younger guys what to expect.’’
While this is Sekal’s first Longfellow game as the head coach, he’s served as an assistant at Central for several years, so he too knows what to expect.
“It’s great and it’s fun and it’s a high school rivalry,’’ Sekal said. “I’ve seen rivalries like this at every place I’ve been. It makes it awesome and brings emotion, passion and attitude.’’
Let’s hope not too much attitude.
Let’s keep it classy, Elkhart ... just like you did at Rice Field in August. Players played, coaches coached and fans cheered. The most work the Elkhart Police Department had to do that night was shoot candy into the crowd.
Here’s hoping it will be the same on Friday.
As both coaches said, the emotion of this game since the first one during the 1972-73 season is unmatched during the year.
But on Dec. 6, 2019, the rivalry will officially come to an end.
So take a moment to reflect on the 1977-78 Blue Blazers, who reached the Final Four in the one-class system, falling to Muncie Central 89-85 in the semfinals. Or the 1998-99 Central team that lost in the state title game to Indianapolis North Central at the RCA Dome.
Don’t forget the 2011-12 Elkhart Memorial team that reached the Class 4A Final Four, losing to Carmel at the Huntington Semistate.
The rivalry has seen great players: Jimmy Powers and Daimon Beathea. Derek Drews and Demarco Taylor. Walter Lewis and Todd Johnson. James Scott and Ben Larson. Ross Hales and Karvel Anderson. James Norman and Jim Grandholm. And of course, mayor-elect Rod Roberson.
And of course great coaches like Dean Foster, George Leonakis and Mike Drews at Central, to Steve Johnson, Jim Powers and Mark Barnhizer at Memorial.
The names are legendary and so is the rivalry.
I have little doubt a few tears will be shed on Friday. From longtime fans to administrators, or just those who believe that Memorial vs. Central on the basketball court can’t be matched. Maybe a former player on one side of town or the other who just scored a few points in his career but remembers how his team took down it’s biggest rival in front of a big crowd.
But when the television cameras and microphones leave North Side Gym on Friday, let’s not forget the wrestlers and baseball and softball players and all the other athletes who will face their rival for one last time this school year. Watch the schedules and come support your team.
Before the curtain closes for good.
Ken Fox is the sports editor of the Elkhart Truth. You can reach him at kfox@elkharttruth.com or @KenFoxTruth on Twitter.
