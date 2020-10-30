PORTAGE — It took only one half for Elkhart running back Derrick Woods to surpass his own expectations for Friday's Class 6A sectional semifinal game against Portage.
"I was hoping to get three or four touchdowns," said Woods.
Woods had six in the first half and would finish with eight, along with 388 yards rushing on 32 carries, as the fifth-ranked Lions outscored the Indians, 67-33.
Elkhart (8-0) will host Chesterton (5-4) in a sectional final contest Friday at Rice Field. The Trojans upended Penn, 20-14, in other sectional semifinal action on Friday.
Woods had touchdown runs against Portage of 53, 25, 49, 64, 27, 23, 15 and 21.
With his spectacular offensive showing against the Indians, Woods now has 1,189 yards rushing on the year on 136 carries with 26 touchdowns on the ground. He also has two receiving touchdowns.
"I never thought that this was going to happen," Woods said about his performance against Portage.
Elkhart needed all of Woods' heroics in the first half, as everyone at the game was in disbelief after witnessing a first half which saw the Lions take a 47-33 lead into halftime. A 23-yard scoring run from Woods with :44 left in the second quarter gave Elkhart that advantage going into halftime.
Lions coach Josh Shattuck saw his squad rack up 437 total yards in the first half, including 333 on the ground. In the air, Elkhart's Tyren Mason turned a screen pass from quarterback Cameron Wiltfong into a 70-yard touchdown.
In a first half that lasted an hour and 45 minutes, the Indians totaled 309 yards, with all that being rushing production.
"Weird game," said Shattuck. "This is a weird year. I would have never ever, ever, ever guessed this to be the score.
"But Derrick was just phenomenal. He ran hard and our offensive line was great. (Portage) really blitzed us. It's the first team we've seen all year that just brought pressure the whole game. It was something that we just knew that we had to sort out. Our kids did a great job."
Shattuck's squad also had a few things to figure out on defense after allowing Portage quarterback Devan Howard to rush for 182 yards and Terrell Craft to add 121 yards over the first 24 minutes. Craft's 62-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion pass from Tylee Swopes to Howard cut Elkhart's lead to 40-33 with 3:15 remaining in the first half. Howard made a diving catch on the play, which came in the right corner of the end zone. A holding penalty on Portage on the previous play made it a 12-yard connection between Swopes and Howard.
"I haven't seen what happened to our defense (against Portage in the first half) happen to us in four years," Shattuck said.
"Clayton Lundy didn't play for us and he's an all-conference linebacker and that's where we got hurt. We were out three defensive starters. It's just a weird year. We've got a lot of guys out and (Portage) had a lot of guys out. You've just got to play."
Lundy didn't play because he was ejected two weeks ago in Elkhart's game against New Prairie and he had to sit out Friday because of that ejection.
Shattuck wouldn't give specifics on why the other players didn't suit up on Friday.
"No comment," he said.
Elkhart's offense remained in high gear in the second half and the defense stepped up its play.
Scoring runs of 15 and 21 yards from Woods, along with a 46-yard scoring run from freshman Javin Sharp helped the Lions pull away in the second half.
Defensively, Elkhart allowed only 89 yards in the second half.
"The second half shutout is what I'm most proud of," Shattuck said.
"We made a lot of adjustments (on defense). (Portage) was running one play, which was quarterback power, and we weren't fitting it right. It was where Clayton Lundy usually plays. There was a mix of personnel and we were fitting it too slow. Our guys were also starting to do their own thing a little bit and tried to fix things on their own instead of playing their responsibilities. That was unacceptable and we got it fixed in the second half."
The game didn't start well for Elkhart, as Portage's D'Juan Washington blocked a Lions' punt and returned it 26 yards for a score to give the Indians a 6-0 lead a minute into the game. The extra-point was blocked.
But the Lions didn't trail for long, as 52 seconds later Woods scampered 53 yards for a touchdown to give Elkhart a 7-6 lead.
"We've spent a lot of time working on punting plays," Shattuck said. "The snap was laying on the ground and we had a missed assignment up front. We have so many things that we have to clean up.
"But, here's the thing, in the playoffs it's survive and advance, so we'll work on things. You've just got to have one more point than the other team and then you get to reload. We'll start preparation (for next Friday's game) in the morning (on Saturday)."
ELKHART 67, PORTAGE 33
Scoring By Quarters
Elkhart;21;26;14;6;—;67
Portage;12;21;0;0;—;33
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
P — D'Juan Washington 26 blocked punt return; kick blocked; 10:59.
E — Derrick Woods 53 run; Naieem Bean kick; 10:07.
E — Woods 25 run; Bean kick; 9:03.
P — Devan Howard 1 run; pass failed; 7:53.
E — Woods 49 run; Bean kick; 6:09.
Second Quarter
E — Woods 64 run; Bean kick; 11:20.
P — Terrell Craft 7 run; Bryce Hufford kick; 5:58.
P — Howard 62 run; run failed; 4:49.
E — Woods 27 run; kick failed; 3:38.
P — Craft 62 run; Tylee Swopes pass to Howard; 3:15.
E — Woods 23 run; Bean kick; :44.
Third Quarter
E — Woods 15 run; Bean kick; 6:59.
E — Woods 21 run; Bean kick; :12.
Fourth Quarter
E — Javin Sharp 46 run; kick failed; 5:20.
Team Statistics
;Elk;Por
Rush yards;512;389
Pass yards;142;9
Total yards;654;398
First downs;22;13
Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-1
Had intercepted;0;1
Penalties-yds;6-60;7-65
Individual Leaders
Elkhart: Rushing — Derrick Woods 32-388, Javin Sharp 5-85, Cameron Wiltfong 7-31. Passing — Wiltfong 7-12-142. Receiving — Tyren Mason 4-102, Dominic Russo 1-28, Donovan Johnson 1-10. Fumble recoveries — Braden Cook. Interceptions — D'Arjon Lewis.
Portage: Rushing — Devan Howard 23-204, Terrell Craft 21-177. Passing — Tylee Swopes 1-6-5 (1 int.), Treston Dusendang 1-1-4, Howard 0-1. Receiving — Colton Wilkie 1-5, Tyler Bradford 1-4.
