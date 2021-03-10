Elkhart’s record-setting halfback Derrick Woods and Northridge defensive tackle Carter Bach were each named to the North squad for the 2021 North-South All-Star game by the Indiana Football Coaches Association.
Woods and Bach will be joined on the North team by Penn defensive tackle Joe Apata.
