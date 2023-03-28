Three days after leading the NorthWood boys basketball program to its first state title, coach Aaron Wolfe earned the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Bob King Coach of the Year for District 1.
Under Wolfe's direction, the Panthers beat Guerin Catholic, 66-63 in overtime, in the Class 3A state championship game on Saturday. NorthWood finished the year with a 28-2 record and won its second straight Northern Lakes Conference title.
