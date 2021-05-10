Bristol resident Mike Wider was the top power lifter in the Masters age 70-74 class on May 2 at the National Powerlifting Tournament in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
The 74-year old Wider lifted 255 pounds in the squat, 145 pounds in the bench and 380 pounds in the dead lift.
