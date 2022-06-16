Bristol resident Mike Wider has qualified for the power lifting World Championships that will take place in Florida in November.
The 74-year old accomplished that feat after claiming his 19th straight national championship in his age group and 148-pound weight class at the Nationals on June 3rd in Lombard, Illinois.
