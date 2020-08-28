Power lifter Mike Wider came up with his 15th consecutive national title on Aug. 16 at the national meet in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The 73-year-old Bristol resident lifted 250 pounds in the squat, 140 pounds in the bench and 405 pounds in the dead lift at the national competition, which qualifies him for all three lifts on Oct. 27 at the world meet in Lombard, Illinois. Wider will be going for his 15th consecutive world title.
