TOPEKA — Westview High School has announced the hiring of Ed Bentley as its new varsity boys basketball coach.
Bentley replaces Rob Yoder, who resigned on April 16. Bentley was the head basketball coach at Angola High School the last eight years. He posted a 120-67 record, with three sectional titles, one regular season Northeast Corner Conference championship and two conference tournament championships.
