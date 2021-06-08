Florida State's Danielle Watson, a Penn High graduate, pitches in the sixth inning against Alabama in an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game on Monday. The Seminoles won 8-5, to reach the NCAA finals.
Danielle Watson will try to win a NCAA national championship this week, as a key part of the Florida State University softball team.
Watson, a Penn High School graduate, got the final eight outs Monday night, as the Seminoles defeated Alabama 8-5, to clinch a spot opposite No. 1 Oklahoma in the best-of-three World Series Finals, which began Tuesday evening.
