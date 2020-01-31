ELKHART — Making one extra pass is making a big difference for the Elkhart Memorial boys basketball team.
Friday night at North Side Gym, the Chargers had 16 assists in their 24 baskets and knocked off Northern Lakes Conference rival Goshen, 56-49.
"This is still a young and inexperienced team that really hadn't played together at the beginning of the year,'' Memorial coach Kyle Sears said. "But now, we're seeing the floor better and making the right play and finding the open man.''
Along with playing better together has been the emergence of 6-foot-5 senior Brandon Brooks, who posted another double-double tonight with 17 points and 10 rebounds – including a game-clinching dunk on an alley-oop pass from teammate Titus Rodgers.
Memorial led 48-40 with 6:52 to play, but the RedHawks clawed back into the game and cut the lead to five on a 3-pointer by freshman guard Quinn Bechtel.
After Brooks hit a pair of free throws, Bechtel hit a short jumper and it was 52-47 with just 1:18 to play.
But the Chargers brought the ball up quickly and Brooks hit a layup on the other end with 55 seconds to push the lead to seven. After a Goshen miss, Rodgers drove down the middle and tossed the ball up for Brooks, who slammed it home to put Memorial up nine.
A bucket by Goshen's Jarah Byler would end the game at the buzzer.
"We're good enough to just lose close games,'' Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said as his team falls to 7-7. "When we were 5-0 to start the year, people were wondering why I wasn't all gung ho and happy. But it's a long season and I knew we had a lot of tough games to come. Unfortunately, we haven't been able to win to many of them.''
But thanks to some good shooting from sophomore guard Drew Hogan, the RedHawks were right in the game most of the way.
Hogan would score 15 straight points for Goshen starting in the first quarter and ending with 5:24 to play in the second, as the RedHawks took a 16-15 lead.
The Chargers put a 9-2 run together late in the second quarter – including a 3-pointer by Rodgers – to take a 31-23 lead, before Zck Barker hit a trey at the buzzer to cut Memorial's lead to just five at the break.
"Hogan is going to be a really good player,'' Sears said. "He's just a sophomore and he's already good and I believe he's just going to get better and better the next two years.''
Goshen opened the second half scoring the first seven points, as a 3-pointer by Barker gave them the lead at 33-31.
Memorial retook the lead by scoring six straight points, but a 3-pointer by Hogan would tie the game at 38 with 2:35 to play in the third quarter.
But a basket by Rodgers and an ankle-breaking 3-pointer by Miller closed the quarter and gave the Chargers a five-point lead. A Rodgers three-point play to start the final quarter made it 46-38 and put Goshen in a hole they were never quite able to get out of.
"We have to get better at doing the little things that can win basketball games,'' Wohlford said. "We gave up 15 offensive rebounds tonight, obviously we can't do that. Plus, we didn't want to take more than 12 3-pointers and we ended up taking 21.
"I thought we defended them well, but we took too many shots where we just drove hard into the middle and tried to shoot against their size and athleticism. We talked all week about a jump stop and look for an open man. But too often tonight, we threw a shot up and had it blocked or changed.''
In addition to Brooks, the Chargers had three other players in double figures, with Rodgers getting 10, while Miller and freshman Damarion Anderson adding 10 apiece. Rodgers and Malachi Emmons each had five assists.
Hogan finished with 19 points, while Barker had 15 and Bechtel 11 for Goshen.
ELKHART MEMORIAL 56, GOSHEN 49
GOSHEN: Drew Hogan 8-19 0-0 19, Zack Barker 5-13 2-2 15, Quinn Bechtel 4-9 2-2 11, Jarah Byler 1-4 0-0 2, Blak Wiess 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan Harmelink 0-1 0-0 0, Tommy Cartagena-Garcia 1-5 0-0 2, Zane Barker 0-0 0-0 0, Anders Revoir 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 4-4 49.
MEMORIAL: D'Arjon Lewis 3-11 0-2 6, Barckton Miller 4-6 0-0 10, Titus Rodgers 4-8 1-1 11, Damarion Anderson 5-10 0-0 10, James Peters 0-0 0-0 0, Malchai Emmons 1-6 0-1 2, Brandon Brooks 7-12 3-4 17. Totals 24-53 4-8 56.
Goshen;8;18;12;11;—;49
Memorial;10;21;12;13;—56
3-point goals: Goshen (7-21) – Hogen 3-8, Barker 3-5, Bechtel 1-5; Memorial (4-15) – Miller 2-3, Rodgers 2-6. Total fouls: Goshen 12, Memorial 7. Turnovers: Goshen 8, Memorial 10. Rebounds: Memorial (37) – Brooks 10; Goshen (27) – Byler 7. Records: Memorial 9-7 (3-2 NLC), Goshen 7-7 (1-4).
