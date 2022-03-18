Elkhart Central graduate Tanner Tully pitched three innings in an exhibition game for the Cleveland Guardians against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.
Tully, who helped lead the 2013 Blue Blazers to the Class 4A state title and later pitched for Ohio State, threw three innings without allowing a hit, while walking one and posting four strikeouts.
