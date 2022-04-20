Elkhart Central graduate Tanner Tully was called up to the major leagues for the first time on Tuesday, as three Cleveland Guardian players have been placed on the injured list due to Covid-19.
Tully, a lefthanded pitcher, was in uniform Wednesday as Cleveland played a doubleheader with the White Sox. He didn’t get into the first game, an 11-1 Guardians’ win.
