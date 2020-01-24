Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Rain. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...remaining cloudy with snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.