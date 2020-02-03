ELKHART — When his day was over last Saturday at the Elkhart Wrestling Sectional, Elkhart Central senior Eric Garcia was wearing some cotton in his nose.
Late in his 126-pound finals match against Northridge's Jasper Graber, Garcia started bleeding because of a hit to his noise.
It was only a slight setback to Garcia, who went on to earn a 12-7 win against Graber.
"They were thinking about taping up my nose," said Garcia. "You just toughen it up. I've had it happen quite often. It's just one of those things. I just fought through it. It's just another match I had to go through."
The win over Graber gave Garcia, who owns a 27-8 record, his first sectional title and he's back competing in the Goshen Regional. This Saturday will mark the third straight year that Garcia has advanced to the regional.
A top four finish this Saturday would put Garcia in the semi-state for the third straight year.
Different year, same strategy for Garcia.
"You always have to stay calm," he said. "If you don't do that, an opponent will catch up to you and you'll have a lot of stress.
"I need to keep going into the wrestling room and keep practicing because practice makes perfect."
Garcia has brought that attitude to the mat since his freshman year on the varsity wrestling team.
"He's one of those kids where you could tell him to run 100 miles and he'll run 100 miles," said Blue Blazers coach Zach Whickcar. "He's super coachable. He never questions you. If you tell him to do something he's going to do it. That goes a long ways to tell you who he is."
That wrestling work ethic was introduced to Garcia by his brother Austin, who graduated last year from Elkhart Central.
Austin made it to the semi-state last year.
"He's serving in the military right now," Eric said of his brother. He's a mechanic for the National Guard.
"He's a big inspiration to me. I always talk to him about wrestling. He tells me to put everything I got into it."
Eric started wrestling in the seventh grade at North Side Middle School.
"I just loved to see my brother wrestle and that motivated me to wrestle," Eric said.
Garcia was also motivated to run cross country in high school. He was among the are's top local runners, as he qualified for the semi-state in cross country the last two years.
"I like running long distance and being in nature, but wrestling is my favorite sport," Garcia said.
"Why I like wrestling is because it's a constant challenge. You have to keep training because there's always somebody better than you."
That pursuit of greatness and consistent improvement has made Garcia a leader by example for the Elkhart Central wrestling team.
"He's a heck of a kid," Whickcar said. "He's a leader in general at practices and meets. He's dialed in and focused. He's improved tremendously with his technique and he's not thinking as much. He's just wrestling and having fun. He's just kind of letting it loose. We have seniors a lot of times that get real nervous and put a lot of pressure on themselves. I don't think he's done that."
Whickcar feels that Garcia is better prepared this year for each challenge he faces in the state tournament.
As a junior, Garcia lost in the second round at semi-state and finished with a 32-7 record at 120 pounds. During his sophomore season, Garcia fell in the first round at semi-state and ended up 19-12 at 113.
"He's faced tougher competition this year compared to his previous years," Whickcar said. "Last year, he came into the sectional with two or three losses. This year he came in with eight. He's lost a lot of close matches against some top state caliber kids. I think that will go a long ways to help him this year as we go along at the state tournament.
"I definitely think the state finals is the ultimate goal for him. But we're just taking it a match at a time and a day at a time. If he just works hard and takes it one match at a time I definitely think he can punch a ticket to the state finals."
Garcia, who doesn't plan to wrestle in college, owns a 3.09 grade-point average.
"I'll practice, hit the books and then live for another day," Garcia said. "I'm just going to empty the bucket."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.