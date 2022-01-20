Concord High School football players Jack D’Arcy (wide receiver), Hunter Dutton (at-large) and Zaven Koltookian (linebacker) are among the local players that have been selected to the Indiana Football Coaches Association All-Region 2 team.
The players named All-Region are now eligible to be named to the North team for the annual North-South football game this summer.
