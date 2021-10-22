Three players from Class 4A Goshen Sectional champion Elkhart have been named to the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association All-District team for 2021.
Bryan Guerrero, German Mendivil and Bayron Garay were all named to the first-team for the Lions. They were joined by Tiago DeJeus and Dalton Blankenship of Penn and Micah Wieland and Diego Campos of Northridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.