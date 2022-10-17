Elkhart High School senior volleyball player Hannah Teich was selected Monday as the Northern Indiana Conference Most Valuable Player.
Other players on the all-conference first team with Teich are Elkhart's Tiffany Watterson, Penn's Macy Hatkevich, New Prairie's Haley Robinson and Emma Fleck, along with South Bend St. Joseph's Abby Reese and Gabby Trinter.
