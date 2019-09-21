Taylor, Badgers dominate Michigan

Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 86F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.