Junior Samiyah Stout scored 19 points, with nine assists, eight steals and seven rebounds on Tuesday, as the Elkhart girls basketball team topped New Prairie 67-59, in Northern Indiana Conference action.
The Lions, now 4-2 (2-0 in the NIC), outscored the Cougars 17-9 in the second quarter to take a nine point halftime lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.