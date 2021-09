LAS VEGAS and RENO, Nev., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars") today announced the closing of the sale of the operations of Caesars Southern Indiana to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians ("EBCI") for approximately $250 million. In connection with this transaction, Caesars' annual base rent payments to VICI Properties under the Regional Master Lease will be reduced by $32.5 million. Additionally, effective today, Caesars and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will extend their existing relationship by entering into a long-term agreement for the continued use of the Caesars brand and Caesars Rewards loyalty program at Caesars Southern Indiana.