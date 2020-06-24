KENDALVILLE — NorthWood High School junior Cybil Stillson lost a playoff for the Medalist on the second playoff hole Monday at the Indiana Junior Northern Masters Golf Event at Noble Hawk Golf Course in Kendallville.
Madison’s Keara Edler and Stillson each had totaled a six-over par 148 before the playoff. Stillson shot a 74 on Sunday and Monday. Edler totaled a 77 on Monday.
