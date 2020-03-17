I have a friend who can build or fix anything around a house.
Another who dabbles in the stock market enough to make a little money.
Still another is an engineer in the RV industry.
Me, I’m a newspaper guy. Not complicated at all really. Just love what I do and will defend our paper and our industry like a lion defending a piece of meat.
Those of you who read my columns here know I’m not afraid to take on anyone. I’m old school ... I know it .. and won’t back away from my beliefs in most cases.
I surely can’t build a deck or design ... well anything. But I can tell you who was the winning pitcher in the first World Series night game (Bruce Kison), who scored and drove in baseball’s 1,00,000th run (Bob Watson and Milt May) or who kicked the extra point for Notre Dame in the ‘Chicken Soup’ Cotton Bowl game in 1979 (Joe Unis).
It’s my job and I want to be prepared for anything and everything having to do with sports.
Then came last week.
On Monday, my colleague Bob Oppenheim and I were working to figure out a way to cover the three boys high school basketball regional sites we had coming up on the weekend.
By Friday, we were trying to figure out what kind of local coverage we can bring you for the next month or so thanks to the coronavirus.
The cancellations and postponements came at a dizzying rate on Thursday and Friday ... all starting with the NBA, when Utah Jazz veteran Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.
The sports world has come to a halt for the first time since 9/11 shocked us and no one wanted to celebrate or cheer.
This is different in so many ways. Yet somewhat alike too.
America has again been attacked by an unseen enemy and although thousands didn’t die in New York and Washington and a field in Pennsylvania, the fear and unknown is out there just as it was over 18 years ago
Everything from the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament to The Masters to the IHSAA boys basketball tournament has been suspended, postponed or canceled.
As tough as it is, I know it’s the right move. Slowing the spread of this virus is critically important and sending teams on planes from all over the country to play in front of big crowds just doesn’t make sense.
I wish I had answers for you on how long this delay might last or if we’ll see Mike Trout or LeBron James or Jimmie Johnson before June ... or will it be July?
I can only imagine how tough this is for the basketball players at Northridge and NorthWood and Elkhart Christian to go through.
On Thursday, IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox had a press conference saying the tournament would continue with limited fans in the gyms.
But then on Friday, with nearly every sporting event in the nation off and with numerous schools throughout Indiana closing, Cox postponed the tournament indefinitely.
It must be incredibly disappointing to all the players, but especially to seniors like Alex Stauffer and Brock Flickinger and Luke Burns who don’t know if their high school basketball careers are over or if they’ll play again.
Going back all those years ago, I can’t imagine this happening as my teammates and I got ready to play a baseball regional. The disappointment ... the “woe is us” ... and yes the anger.
And while I’m sure there was some of that going on at our three schools, you haven’t seen a word of it anywhere. Which is a testament to those players, their parents and their coaches.
So where do we go from here?
When will life, not just our sporting lives, become normal again?
Will there be spring sports in high school this year?
Will Bobby Cox find a way to hold the final three rounds of the IHSAA state basketball tournament? (Maybe the Final Four all in one weekend?)
When will they hold the Masters? When will fans get to boo the Houston Astros? What about the NFL Draft? The Indianapolis 500? The Kentucky Derby?
As I said, I’m just a newspaper reporter. I don’t have those answers and I’m not sure any of us do really.
All we can do is not panic, listen to the health officials who know best and, if you believe, pray.
We will do out best to find strong local content for you. Our job is to keep you informed and we’ll do that to the best of our ability.
We are newspaper reporters and we’re very proud of that.
Stay safe and stay healthy.
