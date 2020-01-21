Alex Stauffer's layup with two seconds to go completed a fourth quarter comeback and gave Northridge a 57-55 non-conference victory over Penn on Tuesday night.
The Raiders trailed 44-33 to open the fourth quarter, before rallying for the victory. Penn's Markus Burton's 3-poitner had tied the game at 55 with 18 seconds to play.
Northridge hit 11 3-point shots on the night, with Sam Smith, Carter Stoltzfus and Cam Knepp each hitting three.
Smith led a balanced Raider attack with 15 points, while Stauffer added 13 and Drew Gayler 11. Derek Derda's 19 points let the Kingsmen.
In other action, Elkhart Christian hit 12 3-pointers and pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Trinity, 73-58.
Matthew Elmerick led the Eagles with 22 points, while Noah Hunt added 10 and Bryce Coursen 12.
Elkhart Christian led 32-31 at halftime, before outscoring Trinity 41-27 in the second half.
Clinton Christian grabbed a 36-15 halftime advantage and then cruised to a 78-57 win over North Miami.
Mike Durr led Clinton Christian with 28 points, while teammate Seth Shetler added 22.
NORTHRIDGE 57, PENN 55
PENN: Carter Hickey 4, Markus Burton 16, Joe Smith 3, Jayden Doster 0, Evan Groves 6, Derek Derda 19, Tobias Patton 5, Casey Shultz 2, Caleb Fischer 0. Totals: 19 13-16 55.
NORTHRIDGE: Carter Stoltzfus 9, Clay Stoltzfus 0, Drew Gayler 11, Cam Knepp 9, Sam Smith 15, Blake Jacobs 0, Alex Stauffer 13. Totals: 21 4-6 57
Penn;14;7;23;11;—;55
Northridge;11;6;15;25;—;57
3-point goals: Penn (4) – Burton 2, Smith, Evan Groves; Northridge (11) – Ca. Stoltzfus 3, Knepp 3, Smith 3, Gayler 2. Total fouls: Penn 13, Northridge 9. Reords: Northridge 8-5, Penn 6-6.
ELKHART CHRISTIAN 73, TRINITY 58
TRINITY: Florin 20, P. Loughran 12, Lee 10, D. Loughran 6, Rossi 5, Linczer 3, Bagiackas 2, Rose 0. Totals: 7 17-29 58.
ECA: Matthew Elmerick 22, Noah Hunt 22, Bryce Coursen 12, Luke Burns 7, Seth Jachimiak 4, Bryce Schrock 3, Josh Bevier 3, Matt Burns 2, Charlie Maxwell 0, Jacob Becker 0. Totals 27 7-10 73.
Trinity;14;17'10'17'—;58
ECA;20;12;15;26;—;73
3-point goals: Trinity (7) – P. Loughran 4, Florin 3; ECA (12) – Elmerick 5, Coursen 4, L. Burns, Schrock, Bevier. Total fouls: Trinity 15, ECA 19. Fouled out: L. Burns, D. Loughran. Turnovers: Trinity 13, ECA 11. Rebounds: Trinity (23) – D. Loughran 8; ECA (21) – L. Burns 6. Records: ECA 5-6, Trinity 10-5.
