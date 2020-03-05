Northridge girls basketball coach Doug Springer has been selected to be an assistant coach for the 2020 Indiana All-Star team.
Jeff Allen from Bedford North Lawrence will coach the team. The other assistant will be Noblesville’s Donna Buckley.
March 6, 2020 @ 12:50 am
