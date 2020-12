In a nationwide effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, millions of Americans have transitioned to remote work. The new vaccines may leave many wondering whether the influx of remote work will recede with the virus. Some companies have already committed to remote working conditions beyond 2020 – even permanently – but there are several jobs that simply cannot be carried out from home. Those who work in maintenance, food preparation, construction, and much of the health care industry are often (or always) required to physically be somewhere other than home.