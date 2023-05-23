The 13th annual Michiana Men's Senior Amateur Open will take place July 14-15 at Four Lakes Country Club in Edwardsburg and Bent Oak Golf Course in Elkhart.
To be eligible to play, a player must have attained the age of 50 by the tournament date. All players must have a verifiable USGA formulated handicap.
The field will be limited to a maximum of 90 players. There will be 10 flights, with nine players in each flight. The tournament will be flighted based upon handicap. A pay-out will be given to first through fourth place finishers. The tournament entry fee is $50 if entered before June 1. The fee is $60 after that date.
