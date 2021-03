WARSAW, Ind., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, today announced that Ivan Tornos has been appointed to the newly-created position of Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Tornos joined Zimmer Biomet in November 2018 as Group President, Orthopedics and a year later was named Group President, Global Businesses and the Americas. In this new role, he will continue to report directly to Bryan Hanson, President and CEO, and will be responsible for overseeing all global businesses at Zimmer Biomet, as well as leading the global operations, clinical and medical education and global R&D and New Product Development functions. In addition to his continued leadership of the Americas region, Mr. Tornos will now have oversight of the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, with the President of EMEA reporting directly to him.