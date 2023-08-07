There will be high school football action on several fields Friday night, with all 10 Indiana schools in The Truth’s circulation area hitting the gridiron.
Action includes Elkhart visiting Mishawaka, Jimtown hosting Fairfield, Concord travels to South Bend St. Joseph, Bremen is at Goshen, Northridge hosts LaPorte and NorthWood will be home against Penn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.