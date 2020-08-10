There aren't enough hours in the day for Richelle Viront.
In June, Viront added the job of volleyball coach to her position as athletic director at Elkhart Christian Academy High School.
Add in the challenge of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and you wouldn't blame Viront for feeling overwhelmed.
"What a year to take on two jobs," Viront said Monday.
Viront was working on schedules early in the afternoon on Monday, as ECA is moving forward with fall sports. The fall sports at ECA are volleyball, boys and girls cross country, along with boys and girls soccer.
"We're not changing anything," she said. "We're going ahead as planned, with a few adjustments. We're not going to have the Hokum Karem for cross country. It's hard to do social distancing in that sport. For all the sports we're going to limit spectators to only immediate family. We're also hyper sanitizing and requiring people to wear masks."
Scheduling is difficult for Viront because most of the other locals school have their fall sports suspended through Aug. 24, which affects ECA.
"We have 31 events scheduled up to Aug. 24," Viront said. "We've only had to reschedule 12 events. We also have our hands tied because we can't play on Wednesdays (for religious reasons)."
As of last Friday, Bethany Christian High School was also planning to have fall sports on schedule. That has changed in recent days.
"Back in phase one of practice (individual work only) until 8/24," said Bethany Christian Athletic Director Gary Chupp. "No contests except tennis singles."
It was announced last Friday night that Elkhart County public high schools, which are Elkhart, Jimtown, Concord, NorthWood, Goshen, Fairfield and Northridge would have all their fall sports, except girls golf, suspended through Aug. 24.
That decision was made after a statement and health order was made by Elkhart County Heath Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz.
"Extra-curricular activities that cannot achieve and maintain social distancing of at least six feet during the meeting, activity or event are suspended through Aug. 24," said Mertz.
All seven Elkhart County public high schools received clearance from their superintendents to resume practices immediately, provided the rules laid out in the public health order are met. Head coaches will be instructed on how these rules affect each of their particular sports.
All sports are in phase one of the Indiana High School Athletic Association COVID-19 Return-To-School Guideliness.
All controlled scrimmages, jamborees and contests in football, volleyball, cross country and soccer, which are part of phase one, have been suspended through Aug. 24. Because the 6-foot distancing requirement can be met, boys tennis may conduct scrimmages with singles play only and girls golf contests will continue as scheduled.
Also in phase one, locker rooms can't be used, athletes are required to report wearing proper gear and after athletic activity return home to shower, restrooms are available for athletes and staff, with social distancing, and there is no sharing of clothes, shoes, towels or water bottles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.