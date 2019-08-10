Schnell solid in pro debut

Elkhart Central product Spencer Schnell, now of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was impressive in his NFL debut in Friday's preseason game against Pittsburgh, which the Steelers won 30-28.
In nine minutes of action during the fourth quarter, the undrafted free agent from Illinois State University caught seven passes for 119 yards.
The 119 receiving yards was a team-high and the seven catches tied him for the team-high with Tanner Hudson.
"It was fun and exciting experiencing the speed of the game and what it's like out there," said Schnell during an interview after the game. "It was really fun during the last two minutes. I just wish we would have come out on top. I just went out there and executed the plays that were called and tried to do my best every time."
