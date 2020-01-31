ELKHART - Jimtown boys basketball coach Matt Schauss wasn't satisfied with his team's play after a 48-34 Northern Indiana Conference win over Bremen.
After a 13-0 lead to start the game, the Jimmies were in control the rest of the game, but not too impressive.
"We got off to a great start and thank goodness we did because Bremen outplayed us in the last three quarters," said Schauss, whose team improved to 10-5 overall and 4-4 in the NIC.
"(Bremen) played harder than us (over the last three quarters) and got 50-50 balls. I was happy with our first eight (minutes), but I wasn't thrilled with our last 24."
Jimtown took a 13-0 lead 27 seconds into the second quarter after Clay Campbell hit two free throws.
Bremen missed its first eight shots in the game and turned the ball over seven times before finally scoring on a 3-pointer from Tony Hardin with 7:11 remaining in the second quarter.
"When you allow a team to take a 13-0 lead it's going to have a great impact on the game at the end," said Bremen coach Jerry Smith, whose team fell to 4-11 overall and 0-7 in the NIC.
"Our shooting was horrendous in the first quarter and we had to work our tails off to get back in the game. It's also hard to maintain energy when you have a thin bench."
After the poor start, Bremen cut the deficit to nine three different times in the second quarter, but weren't able to get any closer the rest of the game.
Hunter Konrath's 3-pointer gave Jimtown a 23-11 lead with :38 left in the second and the Jimmies would end the first half with a 23-12 advantage.
"I don't fault my kids," Smith said. "They didn't say to themselves that the game was over in the second quarter. We actually started playing like (Jimtown) did (in the first quarter). It was a physical game. If refs are going to call it that way you have to play that way. We started to get our hands on some balls and got some turnovers."
Both teams finished the game with 15 turnovers.
Jimtown took its biggest lead of the game at 30-14 after getting a 3-point from Preston Phillips with 6:42 left in the third quarter.
But that momentum didn't last, as Bremen cut the deficit to 32-20 after getting a basket from Trevor Devine with 4:24 left in the third. A timeout by Schauss soon followed.
"We did some things tonight that I haven't seen done since my first year here," Schauss said. "We gave up the baseline multiple times, gave up second chance opportunities. We were flying out on close outs. That's stuff we haven't done and things we don't teach. With a senior based group I didn't think I'd have to worry about that. We did some things that were uncharacteristic tonight."
The Lions pulled within 39-29 with 3:31 left in the game after a 3-pointer from Hardin.
Jimtown then took the lead back up to 43-29 after a 3-pointer from Brayden Rice with 2:41 showing on the clock.
Schauss felt that playing more aggressively on defense might have affected his team.
"We were pressing and getting in our halfcourt traps and extending our defense a little bit," Schauss said. "Maybe that had something to do with our play. We wanted to play a little bit faster. One of our things is to play fast. Instead, I think we played hurried."
Jimtown's defense was able to hold Bremen to 31% shooting (15-48), while the Jimmies shot 47% (15-32) from the field.
Getting to the free-throw line also helped Jimtown maintain comfortable leads. The Jimmes were 14-20 at the line, while the Lions were only 1-3.
Devine scored 15 points and Hardin added 10 to lead Bremen.
Phillips had 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots for Jimtown. Blake Garretson added a career-high 10 points and Rice had nine for Jimtown.
"(Garretson) did some great things," Schauss said. "He found some spots where he could get some layups. Blake plays hard and he's going to listen. He's going to do what you ask him to do. For him to score double-digits was nice. It's good for him to have some confidence going forward."
JIMTOWN 48, BREMEN 34
BREMEN: Carson Miller 2 0-0 4, Ty Feldman 0 0-0 0, Trevor Devine 7 1-3 15, Tony Hardin 4 0-0 10, Reece Willis 1 0-0 3, Connor Hundt 0 0-0 0, Grant Devine 1 0-0 2, Dawson Hickman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-48 (.312), 1-3 (.333), 34.
JIMTOWN: Preston Phillips 2 6-10 11, Blake Garretson 4 2-2 10, Clay Campbell 0 3-4 3, Brayden Rice 4 0-0 9, Bill Pawlak 3 2-2 8, Hunter Konrath 1 1-2 4, Beau Barhams 1 0-0 3, Ethan Allen 0 0-0 0, Stone Norment 0 0-0 0, Nick Carithers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-32 (.468), 14-20 (.700), 48.
Bremen;0;12;10;12;—;34
Jimtown;11;12;14;11;—;48
3-point goals: Bremen (3) - Hardin 2, Willis; Jimtown (4) - Phillips, Rice, Konrath, Barhams. Rebounds: Bremen (27) - Feldman 9, T. Devine 7; Jimtown (26) - Phillips 8, Campbell 6. Turnovers: Bremen 15, Jimtown 15. Steals: Bremen (7) - Willis 3; Jimtown (8) - Rice 3, Campbell 2. Total fouls: Bremen 16, Jimtown 11. Records: Bremen 4-11 (0-7 NIC), Jimtown 10-5 (4-4 NIC).
