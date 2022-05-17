Russo, Ethan Leazenby, Sam Asbury, Kameron Kast and Jackson Stewart each singled for the Lions. The two teams combined for just eight hits.
In non-conference play, winning pitcher Nathan Schoenherr struck 10 to lead Concord past South Bend Riley, 5-4.
Zach Pedzinski drove in two runs in a five-run fourth inning for the Minutemen.
In a non-conference softball showdown, No. 2-ranked (3A) South Bend St. Joseph edged Northridge, 2-1, in eight innings.
Indians pitcher Berkley Zache hurled a two-hitter and struck out 21. Raiders pitcher Abby Hostetler allowed only three hits.
Elkhart's Haley Masten collected three hits and drove in four runs to lead the Lions past Warsaw, 14-4.
Liberty Weiss added three hits and three RBIs for the Lions and Natali Finkhousen homered.
Fairfield defeated Westview, 8-6, and gave the Warriors their first Northeast Corner Conference loss of the season.
Kenlee Gall led the Falcons offensively with three hits.
Led by Cooper Wiens and his 39, NorthWood's boys golf team totaled a 173 and beat Wawasee (178) and Goshen (179) in a Northern Lakes Conference match at Black Squirrel Golf Course.
Elkhart Christian's Aiden Hibbard and Bethany Christian's Cameron Heinisch each shot a 40 and were co-medalists in a Hoosier Plains Conference match between the Eagles, Bruins and South Bend Trinity.
Trinity won the match with a 196, with Bethany second (200) and Elkhart Christian third (205).
BASEBALL
ELKHART 2, SB ST. JOSEPH 1
St. Joseph;000;001;0;—;1;3;3
Elkhart;110;000;0;—;2;5;3
Jack Quinn (L, 6 K's), Thomas Eck (5); Sam Russo (W, 7 K's).
Records: St. Joseph 12-6 (8-3 NIC), Elkhart 12-11.
NORTHWOOD 8, ELKHART CHRISTIAN 3
Elkhart Christian;102;000;0;—;3;7;1
NorthWood;401;120;x;—;8;9;0
Preston Stutzman (L), Shawn Oberholtzer (5); Mason Warren (W).
ECA: Hits - Liam Elkins 2.
NorthWood: Hits - Caleb Chupp 2, T. Stankovich 2, Landon Perry 2. 2B - Perry, Dawson Kemp.
Records: ECA 3-10, NorthWood 5-18.
CONCORD 5, SB RILEY 4
Riley;130;000;0;—;4;6;3
Concord;000;500;x;—;5;4;1
Austin Wittrock (L), Troy Smith (5); Enmanuel Rosa, Nathan Schoenherr (3-W, 10 K's), Braeden Messenger (7).
Riley: Hits - Wittrock 2. RBI - Josh Harmon. RBI - Harmon 2. Runs - Peyton Ring 2.
Concord: 2B - Hunter Dutton. RBI - Zach Pedzinski 2.
Records: Riley 6-13, Concord 8-14.
PENN 7, WAWASEE 1
Wawasee;000;010;0;—;1;3;2
Penn;100;222;x;—;7;8;2
Kaleb Salazar (W), Kane Dukes (5); Ben Gregory, Joe Trenerry, Mason Campbell, Adam Lehmann.
Penn: Hits - Cam Dombrowski 3. RBI - Adam Lehmann 2, Dombrowski 2.
Records: Wawasee 7-14, Penn 11-5.
SOFTBALL
SB ST. JOSEPH 2, NORTHRIDGE 1 (8 innings)
Northridge;010;000;00;—;1;2;0
St. Joseph;100;000;01;—;2;3;0
Abby Hostetler (L); Berkley Zache (W, 21 K's).
St. Joseph: Hits - Selena Botello.
Records: Northridge 14-7, St. Joseph 19-3.
ELKHART 14, WARSAW 4
Warsaw;000;040;—;4;7;3
Elkhart;254;102;—;14;13;3
Allison Gonzalez (L), Aubrey Sparks (3), Kalista Ousley (4); Natali Finkhousen (W, 7 K's).
Warsaw: RBI - Lauren Eastwood.
Elkhart: Hits - Haley Masten 3, Liberty Weiss 3, Liliana Escobedo 2, Laci Stimac 2. HR - Finkhousen. 2B - Weiss 2, Escobedo. RBI - Masten 4, Weiss 3. Runs - Masten 3, Savannah Tully 2, Karley Greenway 2, JoJoVelasquez 2. SB - Tully 3, Velasquez 2, Greenway 2.
Records: Warsaw 3-21, Elkhart 6-12.
FAIRFIELD 8, WESTVIEW 6
Fairfield;140;020;1;—;8;8;2
Westview;321;000;0;—;6;7;5
Makenna Steele, Faith Berkey (2-W, 6 K's); Alexys Antal (L, 12 K's).
Fairfield: Hits - Kenlee Gall 3, Sydney Stutsman 2. 2B - Stutsman, Ava Bontrager. RBI - Stutsman 2, Bontrager 2. Runs - Gall 3. SB - Gall 4, Lily Treat 2.
Westview: Hits - Savana Strater 3. 2B - Antal. Runs - Strater 2. SB - Antal 2.
Records: Fairfield 12-9 (5-3 NECC), Westview 12-3 (8-1).
BOYS GOLF
WESTVIEW 214, ELKHART 231
At Heron Creek
Westview: Silas Haarer 32, Landon Bennett 43, Carl Miller 44, Nathan Miller 46, Wade Springer 49.
Elkhart: Steven Webb 36, Will Cochrane 47, Mason Lymburner 47, Colin Krempec 50, Jacob Windy 51.
NORTHWOOD 173, WAWASEE 178, GOSHEN 179
At Black Squirrel
NorthWood: Cooper Wiens 39, Earl Williams 40, Trevor Barrett 44, Brady Chupp 50, Ashton Hochstetler 53.
Goshen: Chase Meyer 40, Jacob Moyer 40, Braxten Sheets 49, Todd Kauffman 50, Josh Narayan 59.
Records: NorthWood 8-2 (3-2 NLC), Goshen 8-3 (3-2).
SB TRINITY 196, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 200, ELKHART CHRISTIAN 205At Knollwood
Trinity: Jacob Palmer 40, Max Cressy 45, Josh Rose 55, Caleb DeLorenzo 56, Gavin Cullinan 57.
Bethany: Cameron Heinisch 40, Austin Shenk 52, Noah Schrock 54, Keagan Meyer 54, Evan Brown 56.
ECA: Aiden Hibbard 40, Jacob Becker 51, Beau Cox 54, Carson Hiler 60, Travis Skaggs 61.
JIMTOWN 229, SB CLAY (inc.)At Elbel
Jimtown: Tatsu Gravender 49, Kyle Clements 58, Beau Barhams 61, Matthew Margraf 61, Miles Bell 66.
Clay: Bobby Burns 60, Julius Bagarus 65, Noah Stone 71.
