DUNLAP — Concord High School's Lalo Rolon has been named the District 2 Assistant Coach of the Year for 2021 by the Indiana Football Coaches Association.
Rolon has taught mathematics at Concord and been part of the CHS football staff for 20 years. He also served as assistant softball coach for four years and assistant baseball coach for one year.
