DUNLAP — Concord High School has named Jerry Redmond the new girls cross country coach. His hiring was approved by the Concord School Board on March 21, 2022.
Redmond graduated from Elkhart Memorial in 1987 where he participated in cross country, basketball, and track. He earned ten letters during his high school career and was named male athlete of the year as a senior. He graduated from St. Joseph’s College in 1991 where he was also a three sport athlete.
