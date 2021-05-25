MIDDLEBURY — Liz Ramirez tossed a five-hit shutout and struck out 10, as Goshen defeated Warsaw 9-0, to advance to the Class 4A Northridge Softball Sectional semifinals.
The RedHawks (18-10), who lost to Warsaw twice in the regular season, advance to play Elkhart on Wednesday in the semifinals. That game will follow the Concord-Northridge game, which begins at 5 p.m.
