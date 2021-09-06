Tagg Gott and Kain Holderread each scored a pair of touchdowns and the Northridge defense posted another shutout, as the unbeaten Raiders beat Wawasee 42-0 on Friday in their Northern Lakes Conference opener.
Gott, who led the Raiders with 119 yards rushing, scored on runs of six and seven yards, while Holderread added touchdown runs of nine and seven. Quarterback Micah Hochstetler also threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to his brother Jethro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.