MIDDLEBURY — With Elkhart Memorial trailing Northridge 68-67 with under a minute left in Saturday's huge Northern Lakes Conference game, a loose ball rolled slowly down the court.
The ball slipped through the hands of several players, before it was touched last by a Crimson Charger before going out of bounds.
Instead of a Raider turnover with :38.5 remaining, the ball belonged to Northridge. The Raiders would go on to convert four free throws to seal a hard fought 72-67 Northern Lakes Conference boys basketball win on Saturday.
Northridge now stands alone at the top of the conference standings at 4-0, while Warsaw and Plymouth are each 3-1.
"If that loose ball goes a different way and we scoop it up down one, it could have been a different game," said Memorial coach Kyle Sears, whose team fell to 2-2 in the NLC and 8-7 overall.
Northridge's Sam Smith made two free throws to give his team a 70-67 lead with :16.8 left.
"I feel pretty comfortable when he goes to the line," said Northridge coach Scott Radeker, whose team improved 9-5 overall and 4-0 in the NLC. "He's a confident shooter and he's shooting his free throws really good right now."
After a Raiders' timeout, Northridge had only four fouls in the half and fouled twice to eat clock.
Memorial's D'Arjon Lewis then got off an off-balance shot from the right elbow which hit off the backboard and never hit the rim. Alex Stauffer grabbed the rebound for Northridge and was fouled. He hit two free throws with :05.1 left to end the game's scoring. Memorial's Titus Rodgers missed a shot as time expired.
"I think he thought he was going to get fouled," Sears said about Lewis' shot. "If he would have waited maybe a half a second longer maybe he would have been fouled. It was one of those things where we had to score quick. We probably could have gotten something a little better, but you're trying to rush and trying to get some stuff and the (shot) didn't go that time.
"We knew they were going to foul (on the that possession) because they had a lot of fouls to give. We knew they were going to burn some clock that way. Even then, there's not a ton you can do when you have to go fullcourt. But we got the ball up the court but hings just didn't go our way tonight."
Northridge, which trailed only once in the game at 3-0, was in control for most of the first half. A 3-pointer from Trevor Brown gave the Raiders a 39-24 lead with 2:05 left in the second quarter.
For the rest of the game, the Raiders withstood several Crimson Charger comeback attempts.
Stauffer's hook shot basket with :03 left in the second quarter gave Northridge a 41-32 lead going into halftime.
Memorial pulled within 68-67 with :57.3 left after getting a 3-pointer from Lewis and a basket from Malachi Emmons.
"If we don't get off to a 15-point deficit to start the game, it could have also been a different game," Sears said. "You have to tip your hat to (Northridge). They came out ready to go."
Good shooting inside and on the perimeter from both teams made the game competitive and entertaining.
Northridge shot 52% (25-of-48) from the field overall and were 13-of-26 shooting 3-pointers. Memorial also shot 52% (28-of-54) from the field overall and were also 50-percent (8-of-16) shooting treys.
Memorial had its four game winning streak snap, while Northridge extended its win streak to four.
"(Memorial) was on a roll coming in and playing good basketball with a lot of confidence," Radeker said.
"I thought we did a good job of taking control of the game early. They crept back into it and it was kind of back and forth in the second half. Our kids were able to make plays when we had to. When it was a one-point game we were able to execute and make some free throws. I'm really proud of our guys."
Carter Stoltzfus scored 21 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Raiders. He helped Northridge get off to a good start by scoring 13 points in the first quarter.
"Once (Stoltzfus) hits his first couple of shots he's usually pretty tough to stop," Radeker said.
Smith added 19 points, with three 3-pointers, and Stauffer contributed 14. Camden Knepp finished with nine points.
"To be honest with you, we see our team (hit 3's) every day at practice," Radeker said. "We spend a lot of time shooting. We record all their shots and we have competitions. They were good shooters to begin with, but we work hard on it."
Lewis scored 19 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Crimson Chargers. Emmons added 13, Rodgers had 12 and Brandon Brooks totaled 11. Rodgers had all three of his 3's in the second quarter.
"(Northridge) played a heck of a game," Sears said. "It was a good game all the way until the end. If I'm a fan I'm saying that game was a fun game to watch. As a coach you're not saying that."
NORTHRIDGE 72, ELKHART MEMORIAL 67
MEMORIAL: Brandon Brooks 5 1-2 11, Brackton Miller 1 0-0 2, Malachi Emmons 6 0-2 13, D'Arjon Lewis 7 1-1 19, Titus Rodgers 4 1-2 12, Damarion Anderson 4 0-1 8, James Peters 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28-54 (.518), 3-8 (.375), 67.
NORTHRIDGE: Camden Knepp 3 0-0 9, Drew Gayler 2 0-0 6, Alex Stauffer 6 2-2 14, Sam Smith 5 6-6 19, Carter Stoltzfus 8 1-2 21, Trevor Brown 1 0-0 3, Clay Stoltzfus 0 0-0 0, Blake Jacobs 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-48 (.520), 9-10 (.900), 72.
Memorial;12;20;20;15;—;67
Northridge;22;19;16;15;—;72
3-point goals: Memorial (8) - Lewis 4, Rodgers 3, Emmons; Northridge (13) - Carter Stoltzfus 4, Knepp 3, Smith 3, Gayler 2, Brown. Rebounds: Memorial (23) - Brooks 6, Rodgers 5; Northridge (27) - Stauffer 10, Knepp 7. Assists: Memorial (13) - Rodgers 5, Brooks 3; Northridge (12) - Clay Stoltzfus 7, Stauffer 4. Turnovers: Memorial 9, Northridge 13. Steals: Memorial (10) - Emmons 2, Rodgers 2, Anderson 2; Northridge (3) - Carter Stoltzfus 2. Total fouls: Memorial 14, Northridge 12. Records: Memorial 8-7 (2-2 NLC), Northridge 9-5 (4-0 NLC). JV: Northridge 65, Memorial 34.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.